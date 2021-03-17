Global airline body IATA delays annual meeting to October

Global airline body IATA said it had postponed its annual meeting to October from June this year as it believed that it was important" to demonstrate the value of meeting in person".

The meeting will now be held on October 3-5 in Boston in the United States, with the date pushed back because IATA does not believe that borders will be sufficiently open in June to allow such a gathering.

Advertisement

Last year's event was cancelled due to travel curbs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)