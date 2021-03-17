Left Menu

Global airline body IATA delays annual meeting to October

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-03-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 18:57 IST
Global airline body IATA delays annual meeting to October

Global airline body IATA said it had postponed its annual meeting to October from June this year as it believed that it was important" to demonstrate the value of meeting in person".

The meeting will now be held on October 3-5 in Boston in the United States, with the date pushed back because IATA does not believe that borders will be sufficiently open in June to allow such a gathering.

Last year's event was cancelled due to travel curbs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Concessional 5% withholding tax continues for debt interest income of FPIs

The Income Tax department on Wednesday said that concessional rate of tax of 5 per cent shall continue for certain interest income of foreign portfolio investors.Clarifying on reports which said that concessional withholding tax rate of 5 p...

Mega vaccination drive to be run every Monday, Tuesday in Haryana: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that taking cognisance of the recent surge in coronavirus cases, the state has already ramped up its COVID-19 management preparations.This includes aggressive surveillance, string...

Too early to tell if shootings were hate crime: Officials

Georgia officials say its too early to determine whether the shooting that left eight dead at massage parlours in the Atlanta area was a hate crime.The suspect, Robert Aaron Long, of Woodstock, Georgia, was questioned by officials and autho...

Pakistan receives 500,000 vaccine doses from China, doubling available supply

Pakistan on Wednesday received a Chinese donation of 500,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine, bringing the countrys total supply to 1 million shots, Health Minister Faisal Sultan said.The South Asian nation of 220 million people launched COVID-1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021