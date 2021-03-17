Left Menu

MTET exam dates to be announced soon: Meghalaya education minister

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 17-03-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 19:05 IST
The education department in Meghalaya will soon announce the dates for the Meghalaya Teachers' Eligibility Test (MTET) examination, state minister Lahkmen Rymbui said in the assembly on Wednesday.

Replying to a query during Question Hour, the education minister said the notification for conducting the examination will be issued in the coming weeks.

Legislators present in the House had expressed concern over non-availability of qualified teachers in many primary schools.

Congress MLA HM Shangpliang said, there are 10 such schools in Mawsynram area under East Khasi Hills, 80 in Ranikor in South West Khasi Hills and 20 to 30 such schools in Rambrai-Jyrngam area of West Khasi Hills district.

He also requested the state government to allow teachers, who had not qualified in the last MTET exam, to teach in schools in border areas, where students are taught in their mother tongue, mostly in Garo language.

NPP MLA Rakkam Sangma said over 80 schools in Rongaru Siju, his constituency, are also without teachers.

Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh requested the education minister to address the problem at the earliest.

In his reply, Rymbui said, there will be no temporary appointment in such schools to set things straight in the department.

''(This is because) the process of appointing teachers and rationalisation of teachers is going on and it will be completed within a few weeks.

''Whatever is being done is in consonance with the law of the land and for the benefit of students,'' the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

