Julius Baer appoints MD Senior Advisor, five Relationship Managers in India

Wealth management major Julius Baer on Wednesday announced the appointment of Chirag Gandhi as Managing Director Senior Advisor, and five relationship managers in India.

A release said that Gandhi has more than 15 years of experience in wealth management and was most recently a Senior Partner at IIFLW.

''He brings a team of experienced bankers with him, opening avenues for Julius Baer in new client segments in Northern India including Rajasthan and Punjab. The firm also welcomed a team of bankers from Avendus - Manish Khaitan in Mumbai and Abhinav Kumar in Bangalore to further strengthen its west and south India coverage,'' it added.

Recently, Julius Baer India also promoted Anand Khatau as Managing Director.

''We will continue focusing and strengthening our domestic team, especially in the booming markets of NCR and Bangalore/Chennai/Hyderabad. We are excited about the tremendous opportunities that these markets offer, and the possibilities that Chirag brings to the proposition.

''We are happy to welcome such pedigreed relationship managers to our family to widen our franchise presence in the UHNW and family office space,'' Himanshu Bhagat, Head Wealth Management at Julius Baer India said. * * * * * * Avanse Financial Services joins hands with 3 NGOs * Education focussed new age lender Avanse Financial Services has joined hands with three NGOs aimed at fulfilling the education desires of deserving underserved.

Avanse said it has tied up with MelJol, Samarthanam and Muktangan to lend support to students, specially-abled children and community teachers.

Under the partnership, community teachers will be prepared to then reach out to a larger student base, Avanse said in a release.

MelJol works with 40 Ashram schools in Palgarh district and the project reaches out to about 5,340 adolescents. Muktangan is associated with the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai and offers primary education to children from underserved communities. Samarthanam helps differently abled youth from the underserved community.

