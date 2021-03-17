Left Menu

Julius Baer appoints MD Senior Advisor, five Relationship Managers in India

Wealth management major Julius Baer on Wednesday announced the appointment of Chirag Gandhi as Managing Director Senior Advisor, and five relationship managers in India.A release said that Gandhi has more than 15 years of experience in wealth management and was most recently a Senior Partner at IIFLW.He brings a team of experienced bankers with him, opening avenues for Julius Baer in new client segments in Northern India including Rajasthan and Punjab.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 19:21 IST
Julius Baer appoints MD Senior Advisor, five Relationship Managers in India

Wealth management major Julius Baer on Wednesday announced the appointment of Chirag Gandhi as Managing Director Senior Advisor, and five relationship managers in India.

A release said that Gandhi has more than 15 years of experience in wealth management and was most recently a Senior Partner at IIFLW.

''He brings a team of experienced bankers with him, opening avenues for Julius Baer in new client segments in Northern India including Rajasthan and Punjab. The firm also welcomed a team of bankers from Avendus - Manish Khaitan in Mumbai and Abhinav Kumar in Bangalore to further strengthen its west and south India coverage,'' it added.

Recently, Julius Baer India also promoted Anand Khatau as Managing Director.

''We will continue focusing and strengthening our domestic team, especially in the booming markets of NCR and Bangalore/Chennai/Hyderabad. We are excited about the tremendous opportunities that these markets offer, and the possibilities that Chirag brings to the proposition.

''We are happy to welcome such pedigreed relationship managers to our family to widen our franchise presence in the UHNW and family office space,'' Himanshu Bhagat, Head Wealth Management at Julius Baer India said. * * * * * * Avanse Financial Services joins hands with 3 NGOs * Education focussed new age lender Avanse Financial Services has joined hands with three NGOs aimed at fulfilling the education desires of deserving underserved.

Avanse said it has tied up with MelJol, Samarthanam and Muktangan to lend support to students, specially-abled children and community teachers.

Under the partnership, community teachers will be prepared to then reach out to a larger student base, Avanse said in a release.

MelJol works with 40 Ashram schools in Palgarh district and the project reaches out to about 5,340 adolescents. Muktangan is associated with the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai and offers primary education to children from underserved communities. Samarthanam helps differently abled youth from the underserved community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Concessional 5% withholding tax continues for debt interest income of FPIs

The Income Tax department on Wednesday said that concessional rate of tax of 5 per cent shall continue for certain interest income of foreign portfolio investors.Clarifying on reports which said that concessional withholding tax rate of 5 p...

Mega vaccination drive to be run every Monday, Tuesday in Haryana: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that taking cognisance of the recent surge in coronavirus cases, the state has already ramped up its COVID-19 management preparations.This includes aggressive surveillance, string...

Too early to tell if shootings were hate crime: Officials

Georgia officials say its too early to determine whether the shooting that left eight dead at massage parlours in the Atlanta area was a hate crime.The suspect, Robert Aaron Long, of Woodstock, Georgia, was questioned by officials and autho...

Pakistan receives 500,000 vaccine doses from China, doubling available supply

Pakistan on Wednesday received a Chinese donation of 500,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine, bringing the countrys total supply to 1 million shots, Health Minister Faisal Sultan said.The South Asian nation of 220 million people launched COVID-1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021