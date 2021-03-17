New head appointed for CSR committee of health dept in K'taka

Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-03-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 20:10 IST
Director of Kirloskar Systems Limited Geetanjali Kirloskar on Wednesday was appointed as the head of corporate social responsibility (CSR) committee of the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Department.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar welcomed Kirloskar to take up the new responsibility in the government.

Speaking on the occasion, Yediyurappa said the state health machinery would improve further with the arrival of Kirloskar.

He hailed the big corporates for using their CSR funds for the development of the country, especially the health sector.

In 2014-15 the CSR spending was Rs 5,115 crore which has increased to Rs 8,619 crore in the country. It means it has doubled in the past five years. These corporates are contributing to the health sector by spending upto Rs 2,200 crore, the Chief Minister said during an event to welcome Kirloskar.

The Chief Minister said Bengaluru-based infotech companies were at the forefront for utilising CSR funds for the welfare of the state.

Addressing the gathering, the Health Minister said involving corporate in health sector during the COVID-19 times would help in enhancing public healthcare and overall development of health service.

He said Kirloskar's vast experience as entrepreneur and philanthropist would help the state leverage CSR initiatives for upgrading PHCs.

