Left Menu

All merchants need to be brought into digital payments ecosystem: Sawhney

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-03-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 20:17 IST
All merchants need to be brought into digital payments ecosystem: Sawhney

With the wider acceptance of cashless payments, banks need to make efforts to bring more merchants in the country into the digital payments ecosystem, especially through Quick Response (QR) code-based method, according to a senior official.

Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), also said that currently there are six crore merchants in the country and just 1-1.5 crore are part of the digital payments universe.

''It is important that all the merchants in the country are brought into the digital payments ecosystem. That will not happen with the Point-of-Sale (PoS) machines. That will happen much more easily with other electronic ways of making payments, especially the QR code,'' he said.

He was speaking at an event organised by Indian Banks' Association (IBA) on Wednesday.

QR codes are two-dimensional machine-readable barcodes, which are being increasingly used to facilitate mobile payments at PoS.

With the increase in penetration of smartphones in the country, QR code-based payments are the most cost-effective method to expand digital footprint.

Sawhney urged banks to step up their efforts to onboard more number of merchants, either through their own team or by partnering with start-ups and other service providers.

''Banks can really help by making it financially attractive for the merchants to use the QR code-based method of receiving payments as the default,'' he suggested.

The government has set up a dedicated 'Digidhan Mission' at MeitY for building strategies and approaches in collaboration with all stakeholders to promote digital payments and create awareness.

''We, from the 'Digidhan Mission', are with you (banks) in this journey and we will love to have more thoughts from you as to how from about 1-1.5 crore merchants, who are on board today, we can take it forward to all six crore merchants, who receive payments of different kinds,'' Sawhney added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shuchi partners with HPCL to set up EV charging points across retail fuel pumps

Shuchi Anant Virya on Wednesday announced its partnership with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited HPCL to set up a pan-India network of public Electric Vehicle EV charging points at its retail outlets.Shuchi Anant Virya, that currently...

Danfoss merges heating, cooling businesses

EDS RPT after recasting para-1 Chennai, Mar 17 PTI Danfoss Group has merged its heating and cooling businesses as Danfoss Climate Soulutions to focus on developing integrated energy-efficient solutions, the company said on Wednesday.Also, t...

Britain's Raab says EU threat of COVID-19 vaccine export ban breaks assurances

British foreign minister Dominic Raab on Wednesday said that the European Commissions threat to ban exports of COVID-19 exports cut across previous assurances, adding that Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen needed to explain herself.I th...

Haryana govt brings new Sports University Bill

The Haryana government on Wednesday tabled a bill in the assembly for setting up a state-of-the-art sports university.The Sports University of Haryana Bill, 2021 was tabled in the assembly after the government withdrew the previous Sports U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021