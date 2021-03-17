Left Menu

Haryana govt brings new Sports University Bill

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-03-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 20:36 IST
Haryana govt brings new Sports University Bill

The Haryana government on Wednesday tabled a bill in the assembly for setting up a state-of-the-art sports university.

The Sports University of Haryana Bill, 2021 was tabled in the assembly after the government withdrew the previous Sports University Bill of Haryana, 2019 following ''certain observations from the Centre''.

The fresh bill, which will be taken up for discussion on Thursday, seeks to remove objections raised by the central government.

On March 8, the Haryana Assembly withdrew the Sports University Bill of Haryana, 2019, under which it had earlier announced to appoint cricket legend Kapil Dev as the chancellor.

In September 2019, then Haryana Sports Minister Anil Vij had announced that Kapil Dev would be the first chancellor of the Haryana Sports University at Rai in Sonipat district.

The bill was withdrawn after Sports Minister Sandeep Singh moved a resolution in the House, saying the state government has decided to take a ''relook'' at it on the Centre's advice.

As there was no provision of nomination of the member by the UGC for the appointment of vice-chancellor in the previous bill, the Centre had asked the state government to “re-visit” the bill.

''The Search Committee shall consist of five persons, out of whom two shall be nominated by the Executive Council and two by the state government, one by the UGC,'' the fresh bill introduced in the House stated.

For the appointment of eminent sports personalities for posts of Chancellor and Vice-Chancellor, the bill added, ''They will be eminent persons in the field of sports who shall either be sports persons of international repute or renowned sports administrators or sports academicians.'' PTI SUN VSD SNE

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FCC begins effort to revoke two Chinese telecoms U.S. operating authority

The Federal Communications Commission FCC said on Wednesday it has begun the process of revoking the authority to provide domestic interstate and international telecommunications services within the United States from China Unicom Americas,...

Antony urges Cong workers to end differences, work to ensure change of govt in Kerala

Amid growing discontent among a section of Congress workers over selection of candidates for the April 6 Assembly polls, senior leader A K Antony on Wednesday urged them to end their differences and work together to ensure a change of gover...

Biden vows Russia's Putin will 'pay a price' for election meddling

President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin will face consequences for directing efforts to swing the November 2020 U.S. presidential election to Donald Trump, and that they would come soon.He will pay a price, Biden told ABC ...

Nashville OKs USD 2.25M settlement in fatal shooting by officer

Officials in Tennessee have agreed to pay USD 2.25 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of a Black man who was fatally shot by a white police officer from behind during a 2018 foot chase.The Nashville Metro Council approved the r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021