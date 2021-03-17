Forced to wake up early due to azan on loudspeaker: Allahabad VC

Allahabad University Vice-Chancellor Sangita Srivastava has complained to the district magistrate that she is forced to wake up too early every day due to azan being recited on a loudspeaker, urging the official to take action.

In a letter written to DM Bhanu Chandra Goswami on March 3, the vice-chancellor said the azan or the call to prayer is played at 5.30 am through a loudspeaker installed at the mosque near her house.

Advertisement

This, she said, disrupts her sleep. The VC said no matter how hard she tries, she cannot sleep again after the disturbance.

Srivastava said the sleep disruption leads to headache through the day, impacting her work.

Asserting that she is not against any religion, the VC suggested that azan can be recited even without a loudspeaker so that it does not cause discomfort to others.

Even before Eid, they announce Sehri on loudspeaker at 4 am, the VC said in the letter, adding it causes trouble to other people.

The Constitution of India gives all communities the right to live together in a peaceful manner which must be followed honestly, she said.

The vice chancellor referred to the Allahabad High Court in Public Interest Litigation (Afzal Ansari and two others vs. Government of Uttar Pradesh and two others) of 2020, requesting the DM to take prompt action in this regard.

She has also sent a copy of this letter to the Allahabad divisional commissioner, the Inspector General of Police and the Senior Superintendent of Police.

Asked about the letter, DM Goswami said an investigation is being carried out and action will be taken accordingly.

Jaya Kapoor, Public Relations Officer of the Allahabad University, said VC Srivastava has been on leave since March 15 and she can be contacted only when she is back.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)