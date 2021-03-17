Left Menu

'Plan to start next school academic year from July 15'

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-03-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 21:06 IST
'Plan to start next school academic year from July 15'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Karnataka government on Wednesday said it plans to start the next academic year for schools from July 15, subject to the COVID-19 situation.

''We are planning to start the next academic year for schools from July 15. We have to keep in mind the covid situation as well,'' Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar told reporters here.

Referring to a report by Premji University, which said that children are lagging in maths in the absence of regular offline classes, he said the state has the obligation to take care of their health and education The minister, to a question, said the government would consult experts and decide whether the Bhagawad Gita should be included in the school curriculum, as demanded from some quarters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Now BJP veteran O Rajagopal claims tie-up between his party and Cong-IUML in past polls

Former union minister and senior BJP leader O Rajagopal on Wednesday kicked up a controversy in poll-bound Kerala claiming there were adjustments between UDF partners Congress and IUML and his party in past elections in order to defeat the ...

FCC begins effort to revoke two Chinese telecoms U.S. operating authority

The Federal Communications Commission FCC said on Wednesday it has begun the process of revoking the authority to provide domestic interstate and international telecommunications services within the United States from China Unicom Americas,...

Antony urges Cong workers to end differences, work to ensure change of govt in Kerala

Amid growing discontent among a section of Congress workers over selection of candidates for the April 6 Assembly polls, senior leader A K Antony on Wednesday urged them to end their differences and work together to ensure a change of gover...

Biden vows Russia's Putin will 'pay a price' for election meddling

President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin will face consequences for directing efforts to swing the November 2020 U.S. presidential election to Donald Trump, and that they would come soon.He will pay a price, Biden told ABC ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021