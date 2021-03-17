Left Menu

MP: Thieves break into Rani Mahal in Gwalior's Jai Vilas Palace

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 17-03-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 21:15 IST
Unidentified persons allegedly broke into Rani Mahal, a part of Jai Vilas Palace, belonging to the Scindias, the erstwhile rulers of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, they are yet to ascertain what was stolen and how many thieves entered the premises.

On receiving information from Rani Mahal that thieves had entered a room of the palace, a police team and dog squad were rushed to the spot, city superintendent of police (CSP) Ratnesh Tomar said.

The thieves had allegedly entered the room through a ventilator and disappeared, he said.

It was suspected that the thieves may have broken into the palace either on Monday or Tuesday night and slipped into the room, which used to serve as a bank, an official said.

The staffers have informed the police that all the belongings in the room are lying untouched, he said.

The police are also questioning the employees on the premises in the matter, the CSP added.

Jai Vilas Mahal is a 19th century palace established by Jayajirao Scindia, the erstwhile Maharaja of Gwalior in 1874 and is currently owned by BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

