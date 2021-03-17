Left Menu

Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Sidhu appointed new chief of Pak Air Force

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 17-03-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 21:57 IST
Pakistan on Wednesday appointed Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu as the new chief of Pakistan Air Force, an official statement said.

Sidhu will assume charge from March 19 after the retirement of incumbent PAF Chief, Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan.

The outgoing PAF chief will hand over the command to his successor at a change of command ceremony scheduled to be held at the Air Headquarters in Islamabad.

Sidhu, who joined the PAF in 1986 as a fighter pilot, has served in fighter squadrons, operational airbases and regional commands, the statement said.

He attended Combat Commanders School and Air War College as well as the Royal College of Defence Studies in the United Kingdom.

He also served as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Operations Research and Development), Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Training Officers) and Director General of Projects at Air Headquarters Islamabad. Sidhu also served as additional secretary in the ministry of defence, the official statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

