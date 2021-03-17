Left Menu

Vacancies in veterinary institutions of Rajasthan to be filled next year: Lalchand Kataria

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-03-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 22:13 IST
The Rajasthan Finance Department has granted approval for recruitment to 1,902 posts in veterinary institutions of the state and these will be filled up next year, Animal Husbandry Minister Lalchand Kataria informed the Assembly on Wednesday.

Kataria was replying to supplementary questions on the topic during Question Hour.

He said his department had written to the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board for filling 1,502 posts in 2018 and 400 posts in 2020. Approval has been received from the Finance Department for the recruitment, the minister added.

Kataria said the recruitment process is being delayed due to some issues related to qualifications for the posts, but assured that the positions would be filled next year.

Earlier, in a written reply to MLA Safia Zubair, Kataria gave post-wise details of vacancies of veterinary officers and employees in government-run schemes and veterinary institutions.

