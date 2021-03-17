Left Menu

Turkish court releases two university students on trial over protests

A Turkish court on Wednesday ruled to release two Istanbul university students while they stand trial on charges of inciting hatred for displaying an image that combined Islamic imagery with LGBT flags, a lawyer said. A total of seven students are charged in relation to the image, which was displayed at an exhibition during protests against President Tayyip Erdogan's appointment of a rector at Istanbul's prestigious Bogazici University.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 17-03-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 23:16 IST
Turkish court releases two university students on trial over protests
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Turkish court on Wednesday ruled to release two Istanbul university students while they stand trial on charges of inciting hatred for displaying an image that combined Islamic imagery with LGBT flags, a lawyer said.

A total of seven students are charged in relation to the image, which was displayed at an exhibition during protests against President Tayyip Erdogan's appointment of a rector at Istanbul's prestigious Bogazici University. The court also released another student from house arrest.

The protests at Bogazici began in January and briefly spread in Istanbul and other cities in February, leading to the detention of 600 people and some clashes with police. "Because police intervened with tear gas during protests, we held an exhibition as a more peaceful method," Dogu Demirtas, one of the two students who had been detained for a month and a half, told the court.

Demirtas said that they did not know who created the image, that combined a picture of the Kaaba, Islam's holiest site, with LGBT flags, and that they had not put it up themselves. He said that he saw a security guard put it up during the exhibition and that it disappeared the following day.

The judge, who asked Demirtas whether he was LGBT, later pulled out the image and displayed it briefly in court. Lawyer Levent Piskin told the court the incitement charge was not valid because the events did not cause a public reaction and the students' actions were protected by the freedom of expression.

When the image circulated on social media authorities responded with what the United States and the United Nations both described as homophobic rhetoric. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu repeatedly labelled the students "LGBT deviants" and Erdogan praised his AK Party's youth wing for not being the "LGBT youth".

Protests have continued on campus, with students and academics gathering daily to protest what they say was the undemocratic appointment of Melih Bulu, an academic and former political candidate, as rector. Before the hearing around 200 people, mostly students, gathered some distance from Istanbul's main courthouse, where the main square was closed off by police. They chanted slogans, while more than 50 riot police waited around the group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

228,000 Additional child deaths estimated in South Asia due to COVID-19

Drastic cuts in the availability and use of essential public health services across South Asia due to COVID-19 may have contributed to an estimated 228,000 additional child deaths in 2020, according to a new United Nations report. Around 1...

Bangladesh: Hardline Hefazat-e-Islam supporters attack Hindu village over social media post

Thousands of hardline Islamist organisation Hefazat-e-Islam supporters on Wednesday attacked a Hindu village in Shalla upazila of Sunamgan district, after a Hindu man criticised the group joint-secretary general Mawlana Mufti Mamunuls speec...

HC asks Maha govt stand on PIL on Mumbai-Pune expressway toll

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni to appear for the Maharashtra government in a public interest litigation seeking that the toll collection on Mumbai Pune Expressway from August 2019 onwards be...

French court postpones Sarkozy campaign financing trial to May 20

A French court on Wednesday postponed the illegal campaign financing trial of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy to May 20 after a co-accused told the judges his defense lawyer was sick with COVID-19.Prosecutors allege that during Sark...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021