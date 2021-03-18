Left Menu

Turkish court releases two university students on trial over protests

A total of seven students are charged in relation to the image, which was displayed at an exhibition during protests against President Tayyip Erdogan's appointment of a rector at Istanbul's prestigious Bogazici University. The court also released another student from house arrest.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2021 00:15 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 00:15 IST
Turkish court releases two university students on trial over protests

A Turkish court on Wednesday ruled to release two Istanbul university students while they stand trial on charges of inciting hatred for displaying an image that combined Islamic imagery with LGBT flags, a lawyer said. A total of seven students are charged in relation to the image, which was displayed at an exhibition during protests against President Tayyip Erdogan's appointment of a rector at Istanbul's prestigious Bogazici University.

The court also released another student from house arrest. The protests at Bogazici began in January and briefly spread in Istanbul and other cities in February, leading to the detention of 600 people and some clashes with police.

"Because police intervened with tear gas during protests, we held an exhibition as a more peaceful method," Dogu Demirtas, one of the two students who had been detained for a month and a half, told the court. Demirtas said that they did not know who created the image, that combined a picture of the Kaaba, Islam's holiest site, with LGBT flags, and that they had not put it up themselves.

He said that he saw a security guard put it up during the exhibition and that it disappeared the following day. The judge, who asked Demirtas whether he was LGBT, later pulled out the image and displayed it briefly in court.

Lawyer Levent Piskin told the court the incitement charge was not valid because the events did not cause a public reaction and the students' actions were protected by the freedom of expression. When the image circulated on social media authorities responded with what the United States and the United Nations both described as homophobic rhetoric.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu repeatedly labelled the students "LGBT deviants" and Erdogan praised his AK Party's youth wing for not being the "LGBT youth". Protests have continued on campus, with students and academics gathering daily to protest what they say was the undemocratic appointment of Melih Bulu, an academic and former political candidate, as rector.

Before the hearing around 200 people, mostly students, gathered some distance from Istanbul's main courthouse, where the main square was closed off by police. They chanted slogans, while more than 50 riot police waited around the group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen April 30

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Unlikely allies Russia and US push Afghan enemies to accept interim government

Russia hosts a key summit on Thursday to revive the Afghan peace process, the first in a series of meetings that make unlikely allies of Washington and Moscow as they try to pave the way for an interim government in Kabul and end the bloods...

U.S. House Republicans end earmarks ban ahead of Biden's infrastructure push

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to join Democrats in ending their self-imposed ban on earmarks and resume the controversial practice of allowing lawmakers to add pet projects to spending bills. The move c...

U.S. has received requests for COVID vaccines from Mexico and Canada

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday the United States has received requests for COVID-19 vaccines from both Mexico and Canada and is considering them carefully.I dont have any update for you on whether they will be grant...

COVID SCIENCE-Virus variants found to be deadlier, more contagious; some may thwart vaccines

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Multiple variants can escape vaccines Antibodies induced ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021