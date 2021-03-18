Left Menu

Visva-Bharati VC in fresh row after audio clip emerges

Otherwise how come TMC leader Anubrata Mondal gets away by saying the VC is insane, he said.The audio clips triggered widespread protests but the Visva-Bharati authorities did not issue any official statement.In another audio clip, apparently of the same virtual meeting, Chakraborty purportedly said No sane person will be able to sustain here, considering the extent of theft going on unabated. Some of the children here try to break open the locks of a faculty member, but there is no protest.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-03-2021 00:53 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 00:53 IST
Visva-Bharati VC in fresh row after audio clip emerges

Visva-Bharati Vice Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty, who had earlier courted several controversies, triggered a fresh row on Wednesday over a purported audio clip of him threatening to close down the premier central university.

In the viral audio clip, which could not be verified, Chakraborty was heard telling the faculty and non-teaching staff: ''I will ensure Visva-Bharati is closed down. But I am not issuing any threat.'' ''Visva-Bharati has become a hotbed of thieves and dacoits. Otherwise how come (TMC leader) Anubrata Mondal gets away by saying the VC is insane,'' he said.

The audio clips triggered widespread protests but the Visva-Bharati authorities did not issue any official statement.

In another audio clip, apparently of the same virtual meeting, Chakraborty purportedly said: ''No sane person will be able to sustain here, considering the extent of theft going on unabated.'' ''Some of the children here try to break open the locks of a faculty member, but there is no protest. Everyone here is an escapist but wants the full salary at the start of the month. I tried to catch the thieves and hence I am bad for some,'' he said.

A senior faculty member said the comments were made at a virtual meeting on March 15 where the VC was talking about disciplinary action against some university staff and employees. PTI SUS HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen April 30

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Unlikely allies Russia and US push Afghan enemies to accept interim government

Russia hosts a key summit on Thursday to revive the Afghan peace process, the first in a series of meetings that make unlikely allies of Washington and Moscow as they try to pave the way for an interim government in Kabul and end the bloods...

U.S. House Republicans end earmarks ban ahead of Biden's infrastructure push

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to join Democrats in ending their self-imposed ban on earmarks and resume the controversial practice of allowing lawmakers to add pet projects to spending bills. The move c...

U.S. has received requests for COVID vaccines from Mexico and Canada

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday the United States has received requests for COVID-19 vaccines from both Mexico and Canada and is considering them carefully.I dont have any update for you on whether they will be grant...

COVID SCIENCE-Virus variants found to be deadlier, more contagious; some may thwart vaccines

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Multiple variants can escape vaccines Antibodies induced ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021