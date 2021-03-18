Left Menu

U.S. students to retrace path of abolitionist Frederick Douglass to Ireland

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin met virtually on Wednesday with 22 college students who will retrace the journey of Black abolitionist Frederick Douglass to Ireland 175 years ago to escape slavery. The students won competitive scholarships for a month of study this summer in Ireland, where Douglass spent four months in 1845 and where his legacy endures.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2021 05:26 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 05:26 IST
U.S. students to retrace path of abolitionist Frederick Douglass to Ireland

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin met virtually on Wednesday with 22 college students who will retrace the journey of Black abolitionist Frederick Douglass to Ireland 175 years ago to escape slavery.

The students won competitive scholarships for a month of study this summer in Ireland, where Douglass spent four months in 1845 and where his legacy endures. Martin told the students that Douglass, then 27, described his time in Ireland as among the happiest of his life because he was treated not "as a color but as a man - not as a thing, but as a child of the common Father of us all."

Harris said Douglass' time in Ireland allowed him to feel truly free for the first time. "You are walking in great footsteps," she said. "I'm counting on all of you to live up to that potential."

The program, coordinated by the Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE) and co-sponsored by the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs, is supported by Nettie Washington Douglass, the great-great-granddaughter of Frederick Douglass. She said the warm welcome her ancestor received across Ireland affected him profoundly. "I can think of no better place for future American leaders to gain a global perspective and prepare to be agents of change," she told the students.

Brielle Smith, a student at Howard University, the alma mater of Harris, said in an interview that it went "beyond my wildest imaginations" to meet Harris and the Irish prime minister. "One of my dream jobs is as press secretary in the Department of State, and being able to see that literally tells me that the doors are opening, and I just think it's amazing," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen April 30

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

North Korea ignores US offer for talks, citing its hostile policy

North Korea said Thursday it will ignore a US offer for talks unless it withdraws its hostile policy on the North, days after Washington said it reached out to Pyongyang through various channels.The statement by Choe Son Hui, the first fore...

Mauritian climate activist holds underwater protest to protect seagrass

In a remote stretch of the western Indian Ocean, a 24-year-old Mauritian marine scientist donned a snorkel and dived below the choppy waves to float in protest above the worlds largest seagrass meadow.Holding a placard reading Youth Strike ...

U.S. students to retrace path of abolitionist Frederick Douglass to Ireland

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Irish Prime Minister Michel Martin met virtually on Wednesday with 22 college students who will retrace the journey of Black abolitionist Frederick Douglass to Ireland 175 years ago to escape slavery.Th...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Feds Powell U.S. leading global recovery, could help lift laggards like EuropeThe U.S. economy appears set to leave other developed markets in the dust this year with the largest an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021