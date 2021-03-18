Left Menu

Report on Catholic church abuse to be released in Germany

In 2018, a church-commissioned report concluded that at least 3,677 people were abused by clergy in Germany between 1946 and 2014.

PTI | Cologne | Updated: 18-03-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 14:19 IST
Report on Catholic church abuse to be released in Germany

A highly anticipated report commissioned by the Cologne archdiocese on church officials' handling of past cases of sexual abuse by clergy is set to be released Thursday.

Cologne's archbishop, Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, has infuriated many local Roman Catholics by keeping a first report on how local church officials reacted when priests were accused of sexual abuse under wraps for months.

The cardinal has cited legal concerns about publishing the study conducted by a law firm. The new report, by a different lawyer, is supposed to be published later Thursday.

There has been fierce criticism in recent weeks within the German church.

The head of the German Bishops' Conference, Limburg Bishop Georg Baetzing, last month described the crisis management in Cologne as a “disaster,” but said that the conference has no “sovereignty” to intervene.

A Cologne court last month announced that it was raising the number of appointments available for people seeking to formally leave the church to 1,500 from 1,000 starting in March, amid strong demand.

Revelations about past sexual abuse have dogged the church in Germany and elsewhere for years. In 2018, a church-commissioned report concluded that at least 3,677 people were abused by clergy in Germany between 1946 and 2014. More than half of the victims were 13 or younger when the abuse took place, and nearly a third of them were altar boys. In January, a new system drawn up by the church to compensate abuse survivors took effect. It provides for payments of up to about 50,000 euros (nearly $60,000) to each victim. Under a previous system in place since 2011, payments averaged about 5,000 euros.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CCI slaps penalties on 3 entities for bid rigging activities

Competition Commission has slapped penalties on three entities and certain individuals for rigging bids for a tender floated by Pune Zilla Parishad for procuring sewing machines.The regulator found that there was an agreement between three ...

U.S. NWS says regional outbreak of severe storms, tornadoes possible on Thursday

The U.S. National Weather Service said a regional outbreak of severe storms and tornadoes was possible on Thursday from parts of east-central Georgia and north-eastward across South Carolina and North Carolina. Significant tornadoes, wind d...

Norway holds rates at zero, warns of hike this year

Norways central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at a record-low 0.0 on Thursday, as expected, and shifted its forward guidance to signal that a rate increase may follow in the second half of this year amid signs of economic recove...

Ultrasound has potential to damage novel coronaviruses: MIT study

Coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2, may be vulnerable to ultrasound vibrations, within the frequencies used in medical diagnostic imaging, according to a study that used computer simulations.The researchers from Massachusetts Institute of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021