Left Menu

16-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in UP's Barabanki

PTI | Barabanki | Updated: 18-03-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 15:03 IST
16-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in UP's Barabanki

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by four people while she was returning from school in a village here, police said on Thursday.

Her father, who is contesting the upcoming panchayat elections, has alleged that the incident, which took place on Tuesday, was aimed at dissuading him from entering the poll fray, they said.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Manoj Pandey said the victim was sent for a medical examination, and a case was registered based on a complaint lodged by her father.

Two of the accused have been detained and are being interrogated, the ASP said.

The girl's father has further claimed that he had been under pressure, and was also offered money, to not enter the poll fray.

But as he did not pay heed to any of it, Akash Verma, Lalji Verma, Sachin Verma and Shivam Verma kidnapped his daughter and raped her, he said in the complaint.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

If I want to win a medal in Olympics, have to keep everything else aside: World No.1 Bajrang

By Anuj Mishra It doesnt get bigger than the Olympics for an athlete and ace Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia is leaving no stone unturned as he looks to hit top gear in the home stretch of his preparations for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.Earl...

SPECIAL REPORT-The ex-Pfizer scientist who became an anti-vax hero

Late last year, a semi-retired British scientist co-authored a petition to Europes medicines regulator. The petitioners made a bold demand Halt COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials.Even bolder was their argument for doing so They speculated, wi...

Over 80 pc polluting industries in Yamuna basin yet to install OCEMS: CPCB data

Only 285 of the 1,631 grossly polluting industries in the Yamuna basin have installed online continuous effluent monitoring system OCEMS, required to regulate discharge of effluents and air emissions, according to official data.Of the 1,346...

Appeal to Centre to decentralise vaccination prices so that states can carry out immunisation on war footing: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Appeal to Centre to decentralise vaccination prices so that states can carry out immunisation on war footing Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021