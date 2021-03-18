Left Menu

Delhi's own school education board registered, notification detailing modalities soon: Official

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 15:23 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Delhi's own school education board DBSE has been registered and an official notification detailing its modalities is expected soon, according to officials at the Directorate of Education (DoE).

The Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE), which was approved by the Cabinet on March 6, was registered on Tuesday.

''The board was officially registered on Tuesday and is expected to bring a most-awaited reform in the school assessment system. ''To start with, 20 to 25 Delhi government schools will be affiliated to DBSE from the 2021-22 academic session. Consultations are on with principals, teachers, and parents concerned to decide upon which schools will be affiliated with the board in the first phase,'' a senior DoE official said.

According to the official, the modalities are being worked out and a notification detailing everything is expected soon.

The board will have a governing body chaired by the education minister. It will also have an executive body for day-to-day functions and will be headed by a CEO. Both bodies will have experts from industries, the education sector, principals of government and private schools, and bureaucrats, the official added.

At present, there are about 1,000 government and 1,700 private schools in Delhi, nearly all of which are affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

In July last year, the Delhi government had constituted two committees to prepare the scheme and framework for the formation of the state education board and for curriculum reforms.

Announcing the cabinet approval, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said the present education system focuses only on learning by rote that needs to be changed. He added that high-end techniques will be used to teach students of the new education board.

He had said that all schools in the national capital will not be brought under the new education board in one go and private schools will have an option to choose from.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

