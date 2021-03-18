Cost accountant qualification to be considered equivalent to PG degree

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India on Thursday said cost management accountant qualification will be considered equivalent to a post graduate degree for appearing in UGC-NET examination.

In a release, the Institute of Cost Accountants of India said Cost Management Accountant (CMA) qualification would be equivalent to post graduate degrees as recognised by the University Grants Commission.

Advertisement

The National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for assistant professorship, junior research fellowship or both, for Indian universities and colleges.

''This recognition would provide opportunities to CMA professionals to pursue higher studies and would also facilitate widespread international acceptance of CMA qualification,'' institute's President Biswarup Basu said.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to recognise qualifications of chartered accountant, cost accountant and company secretary as equivalent to a post graduate degree.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)