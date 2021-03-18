Left Menu

Rolling out of new National Education Policy won't be delayed by pandemic, Rajya Sabha told

Replacing the 102 structure of school curricula with a 5334 structure corresponding to age groups 3-8, 8-11, 11-14, and 14-18 years respectively, scrapping of M.Phil programs and implementing common norms for private and public higher education institutions are among other salient features of the new policy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 17:35 IST
Rolling out of the new National Education Policy (NEP) would not be delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Thursday.

The NEP, approved by the Union Cabinet last year, replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986. The new policy is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower.

Asked whether there would be a delay in rolling out the new NEP due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the minister replied, ''No sir.'' ''As per NEP 2020, implementation of the Policy requires multiple initiatives and actions which will have to be taken by multiple bodies in a synchronized and systematic manner. ''Therefore, the implementation of this policy will be led by various bodies including the Ministry of Education, CABE, the Union and state governments, education-related ministries, state departments of education, boards, NTA, the regulatory bodies of school and higher education, NCERT, SCERTs, schools, and HEIs,'' he added.

Under the NEP 2020, teaching up to class 5 in mother tongue or regional language, lowering the stakes of board exams, a single regulator for higher education institutions except for law and medical colleges, and common entrance tests for universities are part of the sweeping reforms. Replacing the 10+2 structure of school curricula with a 5+3+3+4 structure corresponding to age groups 3-8, 8-11, 11-14, and 14-18 years respectively, scrapping of M.Phil programs and implementing common norms for private and public higher education institutions are among other salient features of the new policy.

