Left Menu

Withdraw finance dept order on 12 Delhi govt-funded colleges: DUTA to LG

The Pattern of Assistance document needs to be immediately withdrawn, the statement added.DUTA also asked the LG to withdraw order from the Finance Department that gives senior administrative officers additional charge of the 12 colleges fully funded by the Delhi government. The University of Delhi has no such provisions and the Office of the Principal is more than adequate and capable of handling the administrative functioning in each of these 12 colleges, DUTA said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 18:13 IST
Withdraw finance dept order on 12 Delhi govt-funded colleges: DUTA to LG
Representative image Image Credit: DUTA

The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) on Thursday urged Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to withdraw a Finance department order that gives senior administrative officers additional charge of the 12 Delhi government-funded colleges of DU. Members of the DUTA, who marched from the DU VC's office to the LG's office, also appealed to Baijal to withdraw a 'Pattern of Assistance' document issued by the Directorate of Higher Education of the Delhi government.

The DUTA had earlier held a protest against the Delhi government's alleged ''attempt to bring in conditions of the National Education Policy (NEP) through a dubious document called the 'Pattern of Assistance' which it autocratically seeks to impose through the Governing Bodies of these colleges''.

''The document refers to these colleges as 100 percent funded Delhi government-sponsored college affiliated to the University of Delhi. This is absolutely wrong as these are constituent colleges of DU,'' the DUTA said in a statement.

''The document also mentions the Board of Governors (BoGs). The BoGs are envisioned by the NEP as the governing authorities of each Higher Educational Institution free from external control and in full control of the respective institution. The Pattern of Assistance document needs to be immediately withdrawn,'' the statement added.

DUTA also asked the LG to withdraw order from the Finance Department that gives senior administrative officers additional charge of the 12 colleges fully funded by the Delhi government.

''The University of Delhi has no such provisions and the Office of the Principal is more than adequate and capable of handling the administrative functioning in each of these 12 colleges,'' DUTA said. It alleged that the Delhi government is attempting to take ''the 12 colleges out of Delhi University and run them on self-financing mode to escape government funding''.

It also asked the LG to ensure that the Delhi government ''sanctions Grants-in-Aid regularly every quarter so that teachers and 'karamcharis' do not suffer''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. rights chief agrees to Ethiopia request for joint Tigray inquiry

United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has agreed to an Ethiopian request for a joint investigation in the countrys northern Tigray region, where Bachelet says possible war crimes may have been committed. Fighting between gover...

WIDER IMAGE-Seen from the sky: polluted waters around the world

About 4 billion people experience severe water shortages for at least one month a year and around 1.6 billion people - almost a quarter of the worlds population - have problems accessing a clean, safe water supply, according to the United N...

UK medicine regulator: AstraZeneca vaccine doesn't cause blood clots but looking at rare clotting

Britains medicines regulator said the evidence does not suggest that the AstraZeneca vaccine causes blood clots but added that a very rare and specific type of blood clot in cerebral veins was being investigated.The available evidence does ...

Britain says delay in Serum Institute vaccines contributing to supply squeeze

Britain is facing a squeeze on supply of COVID-19 vaccines next month in part due to a delay in a shipment from Indias Serum Institute that is making AstraZenecas shot, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday. Britain has been conduct...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021