Dream Sports partners with Mary Kom Foundation to support female boxers
Dream Sports Foundation (DSF) on Thursday announced partnership with the Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation (MKRBF) to support six talented female pugilists from Imphal. Through this partnership, DSF will facilitate training and provide educational and financial assistance to promising boxers for the next one year.
The support to the boxers through this partnership will include year-round technical training, provision of apparel and equipment, accommodation, tournament exposure, diet and nutrition, education and tuition and other extracurricular activities, a release said.
''We are grateful for Dream Sports Foundation to partner with us and help these young athletes during one of the most important stages in their lives,'' Mary Kom said. ''DSF has done some exceptional work through its young athlete development programme, Stars of Tomorrow. We are sure that this partnership as well will support budding athletes in the field of boxing to achieve their true potential and realise their goals.'' PTI PDS PDS AT AT
