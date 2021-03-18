Verizon India, IIT-M announce scholarship programme for BSc in programming and data science

Information technology major Verizon India on Thursday announced the launch of a merit-cum-means scholarship programme in association with the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, for financially distressed students to pursue programming and data science.

The first-of-its-kind undergraduate programme on ''Programming and Data Science'' would be offered to meritorious women and students with disabilities, a press release said.

The Merit-cum-Means Scholarship programme -- V PROPEL -- V Provide Right Opportunity to Power Enabled Learning) has been launched for students hailing from families whose annual income is less than Rs one lakh.

The selected students would also receive financial assistance, the release said.

Verizon has become the first corporate to partner with IIT-M to support the cause and the programme would be offered in three different stages -- foundation, diploma and degree.

''With this initiative in collaboration with a premier institute like IIT-Madras, we aim to provide a platform for students to build a career in programming and data science and equip them with the knowledge and skills to become successful data scientists and engineers of tomorrow'', Verizon India MD Vijayaraman Subramanian said.

IIT-M, dean (alumni and corporate relations), professor Mahesh Panchagnula said, ''Verizon India has been a long-time supporter of our efforts in helping deserving students in their education''.

''We are delighted to partner with them to support financially distressed students,'' he said.PTI VIJ BN BN

