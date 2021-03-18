Left Menu

New UK-India consortium to tackle sustainability challenges

The ISCC will focus on four flagship areas Carbon Reduction and Environmental Remediation Catalysis and Bio-catalysis Future Technologies and Sustainable Materials and Technologies.

Scientists from the UK and India have set up multi-disciplinary virtual platform for international collaboration on global sustainability challenges, such as carbon reduction and environmental remediation, Queen Mary University of London announced this week.

The Innovation and Sustainability Chemistry Consortium (ISCC) aims to support new research collaborations between the UK and India that employ innovative chemistry to tackle such issues. So far 13 leading UK and Indian universities, including Queen Mary University, have joined the consortium, which is delivered by the Royal Society of Chemistry. Its launch was funded by the UK’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

''Chemistry is at the heart of solutions to the world's biggest sustainability challenges. We're proud to help the chemical science community make the world a better place, by bringing world-class institutions from India and the UK together to collaborate on those solutions,'' said Professor Tom Welton, President of the Royal Society of Chemistry.

The ISCC will focus on four flagship areas – Carbon Reduction and Environmental Remediation; Catalysis and Bio-catalysis; Future Technologies; and Sustainable Materials and Technologies. It aims to facilitate greater interactions between academic and industrial partners and develop innovative programs in research and education including the mentorship and training of early-career scientists.

''This is a fantastic opportunity to bring together scientists from our two countries to work on exciting new scientific challenges,'' said Dr Stellios Arseniyadis, Reader in Organic Chemistry at Queen Mary University and UK coordinator for ISCC.

In support of the sustainability goals, the ISCC will also seek to develop a new low carbon approach to outreach and education initiatives. The Consortium plans to make use of technologies such virtual reality (VR) and machine learning to ''digitally transport'' students to the cutting-edge laboratories and universities involved in the consortium, opening up these opportunities to students all over the world.

