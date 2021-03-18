Left Menu

To promote India's culture and intellect ICCR offers 3,500 annual scholarships: Jaishankar

To promote Indias culture, intellectual and academic activities, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations ICCR offers more than 3,500 scholarships annually, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday.Replying to a query during Question Hour in Rajya Sabha, Jaishankar said the ICCR programmes that include dance, music, performing arts, fine arts, Yoga and teaching of languages like Hindi, Sanskrit, Tamil and Bengal are aimed at promoting intellectual and academic activities of India.The ICCR offers more than 3,500 scholarships annually and holds various conferencesseminars and intellectual discourses.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 19:10 IST
To promote India's culture and intellect ICCR offers 3,500 annual scholarships: Jaishankar

To promote India's culture, intellectual and academic activities, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) offers more than 3,500 scholarships annually, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday.

Replying to a query during Question Hour in Rajya Sabha, Jaishankar said the ICCR programmes that include dance, music, performing arts, fine arts, Yoga and teaching of languages like Hindi, Sanskrit, Tamil and Bengal are aimed at promoting intellectual and academic activities of India.

''The ICCR offers more than 3,500 scholarships annually and holds various conferences/seminars and intellectual discourses. The ICCR has a wide range of exchange programmes in visual and performing arts and sends over 150 cultural troupes annually to perform abroad,'' he said. The activities of the ICCR are a continuation of both ongoing and regular activities as well as many new initiatives and special activities.

The ICCR has 38 cultural centres in 36 countries, he said, adding that in addition it is also running cultural centres in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in Valladolid, Spain and Busan, South Korea. The ICCR works with the Ministry of Culture to fulfill the activities under the Cultural Exchange Programme (CEP) signed with different countries, Jaishankar said.

He said the ICCR also collaborates with various foreign organisations to promote Indian culture and implement cultural exchange activities.

Annual budget of Rs 250 crore was allotted to the ICCR for the year 2019-20, the External Affairs minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. rights chief agrees to Ethiopia request for joint Tigray inquiry

United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has agreed to an Ethiopian request for a joint investigation in the countrys northern Tigray region, where Bachelet says possible war crimes may have been committed. Fighting between gover...

UK medicine regulator: AstraZeneca vaccine doesn't cause blood clots but looking at rare clotting

Britains medicines regulator said the evidence does not suggest that the AstraZeneca vaccine causes blood clots but added that a very rare and specific type of blood clot in cerebral veins was being investigated.The available evidence does ...

WIDER IMAGE-Seen from the sky: polluted waters around the world

About 4 billion people experience severe water shortages for at least one month a year and around 1.6 billion people - almost a quarter of the worlds population - have problems accessing a clean, safe water supply, according to the United N...

Britain says delay in Serum Institute vaccines contributing to supply squeeze

Britain is facing a squeeze on supply of COVID-19 vaccines next month in part due to a delay in a shipment from Indias Serum Institute that is making AstraZenecas shot, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday. Britain has been conduct...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021