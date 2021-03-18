Left Menu

COVID-19: Offline education for schools in 8 Gujarat cities to stop from Friday

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 18-03-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 20:41 IST
COVID-19: Offline education for schools in 8 Gujarat cities to stop from Friday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In view of rising coronavirus cases, the Gujarat government on Thursday said that all the schools in eight major cities of the state will stop imparting education in their premises from March 19 to help contain the spread of the virus.

Offline classes for schools in these cities will not be held till April 10, it said.

These eight cities are - Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar and Junagadh.

The decision was taken by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani during a high-level meeting held on Thursday with Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Chief Secretary Anil Mukim, a government release said.

At present, students from Classes 6 to 12 have been given the option of attending online classes or going to their respective schools for it.

Primary schools from Classes 1 to 5 were providing education through online mode only.

Now, all primary, secondary and higher-secondary schools in eight major cities will not provide offline education at their premises between March 19 and April 10, said the release, adding the teaching through online mode will continue.

Schools situated in areas other than these eight cities will continue to impart offline education at their premises for the students who have opted to physically attend the classes, Chudasama said.

Primary schools located in areas other than these eight cities are also allowed to conduct exams in both online and offline mode, he said.

For the students of colleges and universities, the minister further announced that the government has decided to postpone offline exams of all the under-graduate courses between March 19 and April 10.

Chudasama added that the universities will announce a new exam calendar in the coming days.

While hostels will remain open, all the colleges and universities have been instructed to continue providing online education to their under-graduate students till April 10.

He clarified that practical classes, offline classes and scheduled exams for post-graduate students will continue as per the schedule.

The minister said that these decisions will be applicable to all the government as well as private universities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oppn leaders meet guv seeking to curtail Goa budget session

The opposition parties from Goa on Thursday met Governor B S Koshyari and the state election commissioner demanding that the upcoming budget session of the state Assembly be curtailed due to the election code of conduct.The delegation was l...

Women suffer 80% of sexual assaults and rarely report it, UK data shows

By Lin Taylor LONDON, March 18 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Women make up 80 of sexual assault victims over the age of 16, official data showed on Thursday, as Britain moves towards classifying misogyny as a hate crime in the wake of protes...

SC stays AP court's order for arrest of Major General, officer in land dispute case

The Supreme Court Thursday stayed the operation of Secunderabad civil court order directing two-month civil imprisonment to a Major General and a Defence Estate Officer for violation of decree in execution proceedings of a land dispute.A be...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Bayern head into home straight buoyed by Lazio win

Bayern Munich will head into their home Bundesliga clash with VfB Stuttgart on Saturday aiming to replicate the performance which swept away Lazio in the Champions League last 16, coach Hansi Flick said. Flick was impressed with Wednesdays ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021