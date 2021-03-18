Left Menu

Telangana announces new scheme to modernise govt schools

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-03-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 20:51 IST
Telangana announces new scheme to modernise govt schools
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Telangana government on Thursday announced a Rs 4000 crore scheme in its budget for 2021-22 to upgrade and modernise schools run by it.

Presenting the state budget in the Legislative Assembly, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the proposed allocation for the new scheme is Rs 4,000 crore.

''To upgrade and modernize the education sector in the state comprehensively, the government has formulated a new education scheme. The proposed allocation for the scheme is Rs.4,000 crore in this Budget,'' the budget said.

The state government would provide basic amenities in all the government schools in the next two years, it said.

The government has decided to construct new buildings, take up repair works and provide necessary furniture, toilets and other facilities.

Modern technology will be used to put classrooms on the digital platform.

An amount of Rs 11,735 crore is proposed in Budget Estimates (BE) 2021-22 for school education, while Rs 1,873 crore is proposed for higher education.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oppn leaders meet guv seeking to curtail Goa budget session

The opposition parties from Goa on Thursday met Governor B S Koshyari and the state election commissioner demanding that the upcoming budget session of the state Assembly be curtailed due to the election code of conduct.The delegation was l...

Women suffer 80% of sexual assaults and rarely report it, UK data shows

By Lin Taylor LONDON, March 18 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Women make up 80 of sexual assault victims over the age of 16, official data showed on Thursday, as Britain moves towards classifying misogyny as a hate crime in the wake of protes...

SC stays AP court's order for arrest of Major General, officer in land dispute case

The Supreme Court Thursday stayed the operation of Secunderabad civil court order directing two-month civil imprisonment to a Major General and a Defence Estate Officer for violation of decree in execution proceedings of a land dispute.A be...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Bayern head into home straight buoyed by Lazio win

Bayern Munich will head into their home Bundesliga clash with VfB Stuttgart on Saturday aiming to replicate the performance which swept away Lazio in the Champions League last 16, coach Hansi Flick said. Flick was impressed with Wednesdays ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021