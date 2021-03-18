Left Menu

Ashoka University faculty members write to VC on Pratap Bhanu Mehta's resignation as professor

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 21:35 IST
Ashoka University faculty members write to VC on Pratap Bhanu Mehta's resignation as professor

Faculty members, students and alumni of the Ashoka University in Sonipat have expressed anguish over noted political commentator Pratap Bhanu Mehta's resignation as a professor, saying his exit seems to be a direct consequence of his role as a public intellectual and critic of the government.

While the faculty members have written to the vice chancellor and board members, saying Mehta's exit has set a ''chilling precedent for future removals of faculty'', the alumni council of the university has released a separate statement expressing solidarity with Mehta, who stepped down as the VC two years ago and resigned as a professor earlier this week.

The developments came on a day when eminent economist Arvind Subramanian also resigned as a professor of the university.

The faculty members have noted that Mehta's resignation is a ''matter of great anguish''.

A query sent to the university regarding the developments remained unanswered till the filing of the report.

''In light of media reports that circulated before the official announcement of Professor Mehta's departure from the university, it seems quite plausible that his resignation was a direct consequence of his role as a public intellectual and critic of the government. We are greatly troubled by this scenario,'' the statement by the faculty members said.

''Mehta's resignation is not just an occasion for sorrow over the departure of a deeply respected and admired colleague. It also raises urgent questions about the university's commitment to academic freedom as well as its internal processes. Even more troubling is the possibility that our university may have acceded to pressure to remove Professor Mehta or to request, and accept, his resignation,'' it added.

The faculty members said, ''We request the university to ask Professor Mehta to rescind his resignation. We also request that the university clarify its internal protocols of faculty appointment and dismissal, and reinforce its institutional commitment to the principles of academic freedom.'' The Ashoka University Student Government, Alumni Council and other members of the university community released a separate statement expressing solidarity with Mehta.

''The events that have transpired point to a failure on the chancellor and vice-chancellor's part in protecting the university faculty from external pressures and, more importantly, also point to a failure of the founders to ensure the same,'' the statement said.

Nearly 100 students and faculty members staged a protest in the university in the afternoon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Parliament Session: Lok Sabha passes the Puducherry Appropriation Bill, 2021

During the ongoing parliament session, Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Puducherry Appropriation Bill, 2021 thereby allowing the Central government to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolida...

White House says U.S. aims to share extra COVID-19 vaccine doses with Mexico, Canada

The White House said on Thursday the United States aims to share extra coronavirus vaccine doses with Mexico and Canada.White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the plan to share doses is not fully finalized but it is the Biden administration...

UK records another 6,303 coronavirus cases, 95 deaths

London UK, March 18 ANIXinhua Another 6,303 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,280,882, according to official figures released Thursday. The country also r...

Pune district's COVID-19 tally up by 4,965, death toll by 31

Pune district in Maharashtra reported as many as 4,965 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, which pushed its cumulative tally to 4,53,532 so far, a health official said.As the virus claimed the lives of 31 patients during the day, the distric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021