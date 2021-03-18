Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 22:09 IST
AWS, Niti Aayog partner to train students on cloud computing
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

IT major Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Niti Aayog on Thursday announced a tie-up to train students on the fundamentals of cloud computing through Atal Tinkering Labs. A statement of intent (SoI) was signed between Niti Aayog and Amazon Internet Services Private Limited (AISPL), which undertakes the resale and marketing of AWS Cloud services in India, to roll out the project. R Ramanan, mission director, Atal Innovation Mission, said the collaboration with AWS will equip the talented youth of the country with digital and web-based tools that can enhance their creative and innovative capabilities, in turn helping the nation to grow manifold in its innovation and entrepreneurship network. The education and tools will establish a strong foundation in cloud computing for students of Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) across India, while the support of AWS EdStart for startups will accelerate their productisation and potential commercialisation, Ramanan added. Under the program, AWS will introduce the fundamentals of cloud computing such as cloud storage, virtual compute power, web hosting, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and virtual reality (VR), to students at more than 7,000 ATLs in India. AWS will also conduct Faculty Development Programs (FDPs) for the personnel in-charge at the ATLs, and provide resources and tools at each ATL to expedite student learning, and enable them to create and build solutions on the cloud. Rahul Sharma, President, Public Sector - AISPL, AWS India and South Asia, said that India will need nine times as many digital skilled workers by 2025, according to a report commissioned by AWS. ''AWS is committed to bridging the digital skills gap in cloud computing, and empowering entrepreneurs to build innovative products and services on the cloud. ''We are focused on helping customers deliver transformational change and experiential learning at scale. It is a privilege to team up with Atal Innovation Mission to foster ideation, curiosity, and innovation among India's students and youth,'' Sharma said.

