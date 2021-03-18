Left Menu

Subramanian resigns as professor of Ashoka University after Mehta; students, faculty stage protest

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 23:03 IST
Subramanian resigns as professor of Ashoka University after Mehta; students, faculty stage protest
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Two days after political commentator Pratap Bhanu Mehta resigned as a professor from the Ashoka University, his colleague, economist Arvind Subramanian, put in his papers on Thursday, triggering sharp reactions from the faculty members and students of the university, who staged a protest over the issue.

The liberal arts university in Sonipat, much sought after for the courses it offers, finds itself at the centre of a controversy due to the recent developments.

While a query sent to the university regarding the developments remained unanswered till the filing of the report, Vice-Chancellor (VC) Malabika Sarkar told the students and faculty members at a virtual town hall meeting that Mehta was asked to reconsider his decision, but ''he has asked to be left alone''.

Subramanian, the former chief economic advisor, had joined the Ashoka University as a professor in the Department of Economics in July 2020.

''Someone (Mehta) of such integrity and eminence, who embodied the vision underlying Ashoka, felt compelled to leave is troubling. That even Ashoka -- with its private status and backing by private capital -- can no longer provide a space for academic expression and freedom is ominously disturbing. Above all, that the university's commitment to fight for and sustain the Ashoka vision is now open to question makes it difficult for me to continue being part of Ashoka,'' Subramanian wrote in his resignation letter.

Mehta, who had quit as the VC of the university two years ago, wrote in his resignation letter earlier this week, ''After a meeting with the founders, it has become abundantly clear to me that my association with the university may be considered a political liability. My public writing in support of a politics that tries to honour the constitutional values of freedom and equal respect for all citizens is perceived to carry risks for the university.'' ''It is clear it is time for me to leave Ashoka. A liberal university will need a liberal political and social context to flourish. I hope the university will play a role in securing that environment,'' he wrote.

The faculty members at the university wrote to the VC and board members, saying Mehta's exit seems to be a direct consequence of his role as a public intellectual and critic of the government.

They noted that Mehta's exit has set a ''chilling precedent for future removals of faculty'' and is a ''matter of great anguish''.

''In light of media reports that circulated before the official announcement of Professor Mehta's departure from the university, it seems quite plausible that his resignation was a direct consequence of his role as a public intellectual and critic of the government. We are greatly troubled by this scenario,'' a statement issued by the faculty members said.

''Mehta's resignation is not just an occasion for sorrow over the departure of a deeply respected and admired colleague. It also raises urgent questions about the university's commitment to academic freedom as well as its internal processes. Even more troubling is the possibility that our university may have acceded to pressure to remove Professor Mehta or to request, and accept, his resignation,'' it added.

The faculty members said, ''We request the university to ask Professor Mehta to rescind his resignation. We also request that the university clarify its internal protocols of faculty appointment and dismissal, and reinforce its institutional commitment to the principles of academic freedom.'' The Ashoka University Student Government, Alumni Council and other members of the university community released a separate statement expressing solidarity with Mehta.

''The events that have transpired point to a failure on the chancellor and vice-chancellor's part in protecting the university faculty from external pressures and, more importantly, also point to a failure of the founders to ensure the same,'' the statement said.

The students, who staged a protest on the university campus, said they were ''extremely saddened'' by the exit of Mehta and Subramanian, who they said were invaluable members of the Ashoka community.

''We strongly condemn these resignations and the lack of transparency from the university about the same. It is unacceptable that we are learning about the exits from news reports and not the university itself,'' the students said.

At the virtual town hall meeting with the VC in the evening, the students and faculty members raised questions on the role of the trustees and founders of the university in Mehta's resignation, which led Subramanian to quit.

The VC told them that she was not a part of any conversation between Mehta and the trustees.

''The trustees have categorically told me to convey on their behalf that they never asked Mehta to resign,'' she said during the nearly two-hour-long meeting.

The VC also said she asked Mehta to take his resignation back, but he said he did not want to and ''wants to be left alone''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bulgaria to resume vaccinations with AstraZeneca's shots

Bulgaria will resume inoculations with the AstraZeneca vaccine from Friday after the European drug regulator said the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine outweigh any potential risks, the head of the Bulgarian Medicines Agency said on Thursday...

EU's drug regulator backs 'safe and effective' AstraZeneca vaccine

The EUs drug watchdog said on Thursday it is still convinced the benefits of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the risks following an investigation into reports of blood clots that prompted more than a dozen nations to suspend its use....

Asian Americans 'screaming out for help' as abuse surges: congressional hearing

U.S. lawmakers, professors and actor Daniel Dae Kim said the Asian-American community was reeling from a year of heightened anti-Asian attacks in a congressional hearing held just days after the killing of six Asian women in Georgia. Thursd...

UK backs continued use of AstraZeneca vaccine after five cases of rare blood clots

Britains medicines regulator on Thursday gave its continued backing to AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine, saying the benefits outweighed the risks after finding there had been five cases of a rare brain blood clot among 11 million administered ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021