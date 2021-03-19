Left Menu

Haryana govt will implement new National Education Policy by 2025: Khattar

With this, in the 301 student-teacher ratio rules across the country, Haryana has made it to the ratio of 251, the chief minister said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-03-2021 00:28 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 00:24 IST
Haryana govt will implement new National Education Policy by 2025: Khattar
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that the state government would implement the new National Education Policy by 2025.

He said in the state assembly here that with the introduction of Aadhaar-linked admissions, the number of children enrolled in government schools have come down by two lakh as their names were enrolled in both private and government schools.

He said that as per the rules, the state government has also decided to shut one school out of two schools running within a radius of one km.

Congress member Geeta Bhukkal had raised the issue of closure of some government schools in the state. Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the government had said it would open ''Kisan Model Schools'' but the project had failed to take off.

However, state Education minister Kanwar Pal told him that there was a problem of low enrolment for these schools.

Meanwhile, Khattar also said that ensuring all-round development of children is one of the utmost priorities of the state government along with improving the standard of education, and the state government is committed to this.

''We will implement the New Education Policy by 2025,'' Khattar said. He said that the state government in its last tenure passed an Act in the Legislative Assembly for securing services of these guest or temporary teachers up to the age of 58 years. With this, in the 30:1 student-teacher ratio rules across the country, Haryana has made it to the ratio of 25:1, the chief minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Normalcy likely to return Odisha Assembly after BJP MLAs meet CM

Odisha Assembly Speaker S N Patro on Thursday said that he is hopeful on the return of normalcy in the House after the agitating BJP MLAs met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, following which the co-operation minister was asked to give a state...

Lebanon Hezbollah chief will support new cabinet if announced Monday

Lebanons Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Thursday he would support a new Cabinet if announced on Monday after a scheduled meeting between President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri but warned that a go...

Putin offers Biden public talks after U.S. president says he thinks he is a killer

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he and U.S. President Joe Biden should have talks broadcast live in coming days after Biden said he thought the Russian leader was a killer and diplomatic ties sank to a new post-Cold War low.Putin,...

US STOCKS-Wall St ends sharply lower, hit by bond yields and COVID-19 worries

Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday, hit by rising Treasury yields and fresh worries about the coronavirus pandemic in Europe.Losses in U.S. stocks accelerated after Frances prime minister imposed a month-long lockdown on Paris and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021