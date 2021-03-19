Left Menu

U.S., Chinese officials to hold second round of talks Thursday - U.S. official

Reuters | Anchorage | Updated: 19-03-2021 09:17 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 09:17 IST
U.S. and Chinese officials will begin their second round of talks starting at around 7:30 p.m. local time (0330 GMT) on Thursday that will likely last for several hours, a senior Biden administration official said. The official said in a pool report distributed to reporters that the first session of talks was "substantive, serious, and direct," running well beyond the two hours originally allotted.

"We used the session, just as we had planned, to outline our interests and priorities, and we heard the same from our Chinese counterparts," the official said in the pool report, adding that a third session of talks was scheduled for between 9 and 9:30 AM local time on Friday.

