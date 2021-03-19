Left Menu

Biden inauguration priest under investigation in California

The Jesuit priest who presided over an inaugural Mass for President Joe Biden is under investigation for unspecified allegations and is on leave from his position as president of Santa Clara University in Northern California, according to a statement from the colleges board of trustees.Father Kevin OBrien allegedly exhibited behaviors in adult settings, consisting primarily of conversations, which may be inconsistent with established Jesuit protocols and boundaries, according to the statement by John M.

PTI | Santaclara | Updated: 19-03-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 12:30 IST
Biden inauguration priest under investigation in California

The Jesuit priest who presided over an inaugural Mass for President Joe Biden is under investigation for unspecified allegations and is on leave from his position as president of Santa Clara University in Northern California, according to a statement from the college's board of trustees.

Father Kevin O'Brien allegedly “exhibited behaviors in adult settings, consisting primarily of conversations, which may be inconsistent with established Jesuit protocols and boundaries,” according to the statement by John M. Sobrato, the board chairman.

O'Brien gave the service at Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle, one of the most prominent Catholic churches in Washington, in January for Biden, who is the nation's second Catholic president, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris, their families and elected officials before the inauguration ceremony at the US Capitol.

The priest has known Biden's family for about 15 years, according to the university. O'Brien was then serving at Georgetown University, another Jesuit college. O'Brien has been president of Santa Clara University since July 2019. Sobrato's statement, posted Monday to the university's website, did not specify the allegations against O'Brien but said the trustees “support those who came forward to share their accounts.” Sobrato said that while O'Brien is on leave, the priest will be cooperating with the independent investigation, with conclusions to be shared with the Santa Clara University Board of Trustees. O'Brien didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. O'Brien joined the Society of Jesus in 1996, according to the university, and was ordained to the priesthood in 2006.

Located in Silicon Valley, the Jesuit institution has an annual undergraduate enrollment of roughly 5,500 students. It has a million-dollar endowment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia reports 9,699 new COVID-19 cases, 443 deaths

Russia on Friday reported 9,699 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,809 in Moscow, pushing the national case tally to 4,437,938 since the pandemic began.The government coronavirus taskforce said that 443 people had died in the last 24 hours, ta...

GoDaddy Hosts Digitised Bharat e-Conclave 2021 Aimed at Inspiring and Supporting Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs in India

First-of-a-kind virtual event in India dedicated to promoting use of digital technology to help stay ahead of changing customer and workplace needs New Delhi, Delhi, India GoDaddy NYSE GDDY, the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs,...

She is queen of rigging: Suvendu on Mamata alleging BJP may rig EVMs

By Pragya Kaushika Terming Trinamool Congress TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee as queen of rigging, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari alleged that even now she is misusing the administration and using ghuspaitheye intruders and Pa...

US successfully tests Artemis moon rocket engines in 8 minute firing

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration NASA successfully hot-tested the four RS-25 rocket engines of the Space Launch Vehicle SLS for the Artemis manned missions to the Moon program in an eight-minute firing. They clearly got the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021