Maha: MBBS book that linked Tablighi event to COVID-19 outbreak withdrawn

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 13:00 IST
A reference book for the second- year MBBS students in Maharashtra has been withdrawn after objections were raised over some part its contents that allegedly linked the Tablighi Jamaat's congregation in New Delhi last year to the outbreak of coronavirus, an official said on Friday.

The authors of the third edition of the book titled 'Essentials of Medical Microbiology' also tendered an apology in this connection.

The Students Islamic Organisation had raised objections over the book's claim. The organisation said there is no epidemiological study that establishes COVID-19 spread was accelerated because of the congregation of Tablighi Jamaat.

After the objections, the book's authors - Dr Apurba Sastry and Dr Sandhya Bhat - apologised ''if they inadvertently hurt the sentiments of a group of people''.

The authors have also assured that necessary changes will be made in the new edition.

A government official confirmed that the book has been withdrawn.

The organisation welcomed the decision to withdraw the reference book.

The Tablighi Jamaat congregation was held at Nizamuddin Markaz in the national capital in March last year.

Several people, who attended the event, had contracted COVID- 19.

Several attendees were later arrested and faced legal action. However, the court had later dismissed the cases saying there was no evidence behind the allegations of these members being coronavirus spreaders.

