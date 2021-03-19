Left Menu

IIT Kharagpur & University of Manchester launch dual award PhD programme

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-03-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 13:24 IST
IIT Kharagpur & University of Manchester launch dual award PhD programme

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur and The University of Manchester have launched a dual award PhD programme, an official statement said on Friday.

While IIT Kharagpur has already established similar programmes with universities in Australia, New Zealand and Canada, this is the first time such a joint programme has been set up with a British university, the institute said.

The PhD programme, which will represent the next phase of the strategic partnership of the two leading institutes in India and the UK, will also serve to consolidate and build on existing research collaborations across a number of thematic areas including environmental geochemistry, biomaterials and Industry 4.0.

''Students will be jointly recruited and spend time in both Manchester and Kharagpur, benefiting from the expertise, facilities and infrastructure of two globally renowned institutions,'' the statement said.

The programme will be launched this July and will be open to IIT and IISc graduates from India during its initial phase.

Successful candidates will be required to enroll at both institutions spending the first year at IIT Kharagpur with the remaining time of the programme split between The University of Manchester and IIT Kharagpur according to the project requirements as determined by the supervisors and the Joint Programme Board.

Both institutions will be responsible for making their own award but the two components would form a single research experience managed cooperatively by both institutions.

The successful doctoral candidates will receive parchments from both institutions - each prominently mentioning the joint nature of the work and the partner institute's name.

Former Dean, International Relations, IIT Kharagpur Prof Baidurya Bhattacharya, who was instrumental in setting up of this programme said, ''This Dual Award PhD is a unique partnership made possible by the trust and respect we have developed over the years for each other's research quality and academic standards.'' Starting from defining the doctoral project, selection and admission of the student, to supervision, thesis work and evaluation, and finally award of the degree, everything is jointly administered.

''I believe this programme will provide the template for equal partnership between IITs and top British universities in the future,'' he said.

Professor Stephen Flint, Associate Vice-President International, The University of Manchester was quoted as saying, ''The dual PhD with IIT Kharagpur is testament to the university's strategic ambitions to build world-class research links with India and to encourage more student mobility between the two regions.'' He further added, ''The University of Manchester established research partnerships with IIT Kharagpur some years ago and this dual award PhD programme is the next step in deepening our relationship, with academic colleagues in both institutions sharing supervision of the PhD students, who will spend 2 years in Manchester and 2 years in Kharagpur.'' Faculty members from the two institutions will jointly define projects which are approved by a Joint Programme Board.

As per the umbrella MoU signed in 2017, some of the areas for potential joint projects include Biomedical Informatics, Advanced Materials, Smart Textiles and Earth- Environment-Water Sciences. Several potential collaborations between faculty members of both institutions have already been identified with encouragement of the development of further collaborations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia reports 9,699 new COVID-19 cases, 443 deaths

Russia on Friday reported 9,699 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,809 in Moscow, pushing the national case tally to 4,437,938 since the pandemic began.The government coronavirus taskforce said that 443 people had died in the last 24 hours, ta...

GoDaddy Hosts Digitised Bharat e-Conclave 2021 Aimed at Inspiring and Supporting Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs in India

First-of-a-kind virtual event in India dedicated to promoting use of digital technology to help stay ahead of changing customer and workplace needs New Delhi, Delhi, India GoDaddy NYSE GDDY, the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs,...

She is queen of rigging: Suvendu on Mamata alleging BJP may rig EVMs

By Pragya Kaushika Terming Trinamool Congress TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee as queen of rigging, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari alleged that even now she is misusing the administration and using ghuspaitheye intruders and Pa...

US successfully tests Artemis moon rocket engines in 8 minute firing

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration NASA successfully hot-tested the four RS-25 rocket engines of the Space Launch Vehicle SLS for the Artemis manned missions to the Moon program in an eight-minute firing. They clearly got the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021