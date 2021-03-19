British Council, Tata Trusts, Maha govt project Tejas trains 51,000 rural teachers

The British Council on Friday said its teacher training project in association with the Tata Trusts and the Maharashtra government has successfully trained 51,000 rural teachers in the state.

The five-year project christened Tejas was aimed at benefitting primary school teachers and students across government schools in Maharashtra through improved English language proficiency and has successfully achieved its goals training 51,000 teachers across 36 districts, who in turn, taught 1.4 million students, the British Council said.

Through Tejas, government school teachers have gained exposure to adopt international best practices and improve learner outcomes in their classrooms, 95 percent of teachers involved believe their English has improved since joining the program and 93 percent of students have shown improved English proficiency, the statement claimed.

The statement further said the success of the Maharashtra project has inspired similar partnerships in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh too.

The five-year project, which began in 2016 and going into 2021, has shown great resilience to the pandemic and met its timeline by embracing the virtual platform and holding over 3,500 online meetings in the past year since the first lockdown.

