Two Nepal-origin persons among 3 held for cyber frauds in Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 19-03-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 18:50 IST
The Noida Police on Friday said it has busted an inter-state gang involved in cyber frauds across India and arrested three persons, including two of Nepalese origin.

The police claimed that the gang, which worked in association with other cyber frauds, would call people from Nepal to India and have identification cards like Aadhaar, PAN made for them on forged documents in order to open bank accounts in their name.

The Nepalese people were brought to India by the gang on the pretext of taking them to music concerts or other programmes and the gang would bear all of their expenses, including fooding and lodging, the officials said. Around two dozen bank passbooks, 18 such Aadhaar cards, 18 PAN cards, two Indian voter ID cards, three Nepal residence certificates, 11 mobile phones, 19 SIM cards, among other items, have been seized from them, a senior official said.

A total of Rs 14,000 in Indian currency, Rs 21,500 in Cambodian currency and Rs 120 Nepalese currency have also been seized from the gang, Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ranvijay Singh, said.

''These people would then be given some money by the gang and sent back to Nepal. Their bank accounts, however, were used by this gang to transfer and withdraw money they illegally got through cyber fraud,'' Singh said.

''The trio, which includes a woman also, worked with their other associates who hacked bank accounts of other people pan-India or duped them using other cyber means. The money would be sent to the accounts created by this gang, withdrawn and split among them,'' he added.

Those held have been identified as Ashok Kumar Yadav, who hails from Ballia district in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Kamal Baliram Sharma and Geeta Sharma, both from Nepal, the Noida Police said.

The arrests were made by two police teams led by ACP 3 Noida Vimal Kumar Singh and SO Sector 49 police station Sudhir Kumar, the additional DCP said.

Further legal proceedings against the gang are being carried out and their network being traced, the officer added.

