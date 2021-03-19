Left Menu

Minister appreciates Professor Solanki for Energy Swaraj Yatra Bus initiative

Speaking on the occasion Shri Pokhriyal said that the New Education Policy has an in-built framework under which life skills to use solar energy can be given at schools and colleges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 19:29 IST
Minister appreciates Professor Solanki for Energy Swaraj Yatra Bus initiative
Deeply committed to the mission of creating a public movement towards the adoption of solar energy, Dr Chetan Singh Solanki has pledged not to go home until 2030 and live & travel on the solar bus. Image Credit: Twitter(@EduMinOfIndia)

Union Education Minister rode the Energy Swaraj Yatra Bus from his residence to his office today. The bus is fitted with solar energy and equipped to be a complete work cum residential unit. The Minister accompanied by Dr Chetan Singh Solanki, a professor from IIT Bombay, has conceptualised and built the Bus.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Pokhriyal said that the New Education Policy has an in-built framework under which life skills to use solar energy can be given at schools and colleges. Shri Pokhriyal said that climate change awareness is essential to attain sustainability. He further said that self-reliance in the Energy sector is integral in achieving the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The Minister was happy to learn that in the wake of serious and catastrophic climate change, the Energy Swaraj Yatra is designed with the purpose to create a public movement towards the adoption of 100% solar energy. The Minister appreciated Professor Solanki for this unique initiative.

Deeply committed to the mission of creating a public movement towards the adoption of solar energy, Dr Chetan Singh Solanki has pledged not to go home until 2030 and live & travel on the solar bus. The bus has facilities to go through all daily activities including sleeping, working, cooking, bathing, meeting, training, etc. The bus is fitted with 3.2 kW solar panels and 6 kWh of battery storage.

The Energy Swaraj Yatra began in the year 2020 and will continue till 2030. Professor Solanki has been recently conferred with the Brand Ambassador of Solar Energy of Madhya Pradesh by Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh, Shri. Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Multimodal integration plan of Karkardooma metro station approved by planning body

The DDAs planning body on Friday approved the multimodal integration plan of the Delhi Metros Karkardooma station, officials said.The decision was approved by Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure Planning Engineering Centre UT...

Indonesian Muslim body clears AstraZeneca use in emergency

AstraZenecas vaccine against COVID-19 was cleared Friday for use in Indonesia after the drug regulator declared it safe and clerics in the worlds most populous Muslim nation said a pig-derived element was acceptable in a pandemic.Southeast ...

Meghalaya planning to redevelop Shillong locality that saw group clashes in 2018

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Friday informed the assembly that the state government is planning to redevelop the Punjabi Lane area in Shillong as it is adjacent to Them Iew Mawlong, the citys main commercial hub.The a...

Suryoday Small Finance Bank IPO subscribed 2.37 times

The initial public offer of Suryoday Small Finance Bank was subscribed 2.37 times on the last day of subscription on Friday. The Rs 582-crore issue received bids for 3,20,66,482 shares against 1,35,15,150 shares on offer, as per NSE data. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021