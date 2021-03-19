Minister appreciates Professor Solanki for Energy Swaraj Yatra Bus initiative

Union Education Minister rode the Energy Swaraj Yatra Bus from his residence to his office today. The bus is fitted with solar energy and equipped to be a complete work cum residential unit. The Minister accompanied by Dr Chetan Singh Solanki, a professor from IIT Bombay, has conceptualised and built the Bus.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Pokhriyal said that the New Education Policy has an in-built framework under which life skills to use solar energy can be given at schools and colleges. Shri Pokhriyal said that climate change awareness is essential to attain sustainability. He further said that self-reliance in the Energy sector is integral in achieving the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The Minister was happy to learn that in the wake of serious and catastrophic climate change, the Energy Swaraj Yatra is designed with the purpose to create a public movement towards the adoption of 100% solar energy. The Minister appreciated Professor Solanki for this unique initiative.

Deeply committed to the mission of creating a public movement towards the adoption of solar energy, Dr Chetan Singh Solanki has pledged not to go home until 2030 and live & travel on the solar bus. The bus has facilities to go through all daily activities including sleeping, working, cooking, bathing, meeting, training, etc. The bus is fitted with 3.2 kW solar panels and 6 kWh of battery storage.

The Energy Swaraj Yatra began in the year 2020 and will continue till 2030. Professor Solanki has been recently conferred with the Brand Ambassador of Solar Energy of Madhya Pradesh by Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh, Shri. Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

(With Inputs from PIB)