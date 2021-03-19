Left Menu

Niti member bats for teaching physics, maths first before engineering course

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 20:27 IST
Niti member bats for teaching physics, maths first before engineering course
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Niti Aayog member V K Saraswat on Friday termed the AICTE's decision to give engineering colleges flexibility to admit students without mathematics and physics in high school and offer them bridge courses as ''wrong'' and suggested that these subjects should be taught first.

Saraswat also said that if the colleges want to conduct bridge courses, then the entire course duration should be increased to 4.5 years or 5 years.

He reasoned that even in soil mechanics, which is an important part of agriculture education, students need to have a sound understanding of physics.

''So this concept of bridge class concurrent with the engineering course which he is attending is wrong. If you want to conduct a bridge class then it has to be sequential,'' he told PTI.

India's technical education regulator AICTE chairperson Anil Sahasrabudhe recently said that students opting for streams like biotechnology, textile or agriculture engineering will have an option to not study physics and mathematics subjects in class 12.

''First, his course duration should be increased to 4.5 years or 5 years. Then he should be taught these courses first (Physics and Mathematics), then he will start the other subjects.

''It cannot run concurrently,'' Saraswat said.

In its revised rules aligned as per reforms proposed in the new National Education Policy (NEP), the technical regulator has given a list of 14 subjects – Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, Computer Science, Electronics, Information Technology, Biology, Informatics Practices, Biotechnology, Technical Vocational subject, Engineering Graphics, Business Studies, Entrepreneurship.

Saraswat, also an eminent scientist, said once those who have not studied Mathematics and Physics in Class 11th and 12th admitted into an engineering course, it will take at least 6-8 months time, even if the crash course is given to them to come to a level that to have understanding of the engineering subjects.

''Out of a four years course of engineering ,one year he is studying subjects without the basic understanding of Physics and Mathematics. How much he will understand, how much he will be able to apply.

''He can not,'' the Niti Aayog member opined.

Countering an argument that in branches like textile and biotechnology, an advanced knowledge of physics and mathematics is not required and can be fulfilled with bridge courses in college, Saraswat said, ''these days even people are using mathematics in biology.'' ''Don't you design agriculture instruments in agriculture engineering courses, even in soil mechanics, which is an important part of agriculture education you need Physics. It is a wrong concept,'' he asserted.

According to the revised rules of the All India Council for Technical Education, students need to pass in any three subjects (from the list) with a minimum of 45 per cent marks in class 12 board examination to be able to apply for admission in undergraduate courses in engineering. According to Sahasrabudhe, the new Approval Process Handbook 2021-22 has been changed to remove the restrictions of the previous rules incase there are states or universities that want to open up "on the lines of the NEP".

However, the chairperson had reiterated that it is not mandatory for states or institutions to change their current mandatory preference of PCM for admission to engineering courses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP failed to check soaring food prices in Assam, Cong will arrest inflation: Alka Lamba

Congress leader Alka Lamba on Friday alleged that the BJP-led government in Assam has failed to check the soaring food prices and promised that her party will arrest inflation if voted to power in the state.She accused the saffron party of ...

COVID-19: Malls, multiplexes to be closed on weekends in Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Friday informed that malls and multiplexes here will remain closed on weekends due to the recent surge in daily COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, the theatre owners are upset over the decision.We are very ups...

Blinken urges Somalia's leaders to set aside 'narrow political objectives' and hold 'transparent' elections

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday urged Somalias leaders to set aside political objectives and hold transparent elections.We call on Somalias federal and member state leaders to set aside narrow political objectives, uphold t...

POLL-Biden approval grows as more Americans receive vaccinations

The number of Americans who approve of President Joe Biden has grown steadily since he took office, according to ReutersIpsos polling released on Friday, driven by concrete steps his administration has taken to address the public health and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021