Left Menu

Mozambicans fleeing insurgency risk radicalisation, U.N. fears

Beheadings have been a hallmark of attacks. The number of people fleeing their homes swelled from 70,000 to about 700,000 over the last year, said Raouf Mazou, the U.N. refugee agency's assistant high commissioner for operations.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 21:10 IST
Mozambicans fleeing insurgency risk radicalisation, U.N. fears

Mozambicans uprooted by a jihadist insurgency have the potential to become radicalised themselves if they lack basic essentials and root causes of the conflict are not addressed, United Nations officials warned on Friday.

Islamic State-linked militants have in the past year escalated attacks in Mozambique's northernmost province Cabo Delgado, murdering villagers, fighting the army and seizing towns. Beheadings have been a hallmark of attacks.

The number of people fleeing their homes swelled from 70,000 to about 700,000 over the last year, said Raouf Mazou, the U.N. refugee agency's assistant high commissioner for operations. Many initially made their way south to the well-protected provincial capital of Pemba to live, often in cramped conditions, with host families.

The government has started moving people to resettlement sites outside the city, Gillian Triggs, the U.N. refugee agency's assistant high commissioner for protection, told reporters at a briefing alongside Mazou. Following a camp visit, Mazou and Triggs said more funding and planning was needed to cover food, medicines and education.

Triggs said the site they visited was hard to access via road and close to a swamp, leaving residents worried about snakes, lacking electricity and with minimal healthcare. "Where (young people) do not have services, where they do not have access to quality education or opportunities for livelihoods, for jobs, for the future, then I think radicalisation is always an option," she said.

Though there are reports of foreign fighters in the insurgency, the conflict is rooted in local issues from poverty and unemployment to perceived corruption and religious discrimination. "Individuals we saw in the camp were angry," Mazou said, noting their desire for more international help.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP failed to check soaring food prices in Assam, Cong will arrest inflation: Alka Lamba

Congress leader Alka Lamba on Friday alleged that the BJP-led government in Assam has failed to check the soaring food prices and promised that her party will arrest inflation if voted to power in the state.She accused the saffron party of ...

COVID-19: Malls, multiplexes to be closed on weekends in Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Friday informed that malls and multiplexes here will remain closed on weekends due to the recent surge in daily COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, the theatre owners are upset over the decision.We are very ups...

Blinken urges Somalia's leaders to set aside 'narrow political objectives' and hold 'transparent' elections

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday urged Somalias leaders to set aside political objectives and hold transparent elections.We call on Somalias federal and member state leaders to set aside narrow political objectives, uphold t...

POLL-Biden approval grows as more Americans receive vaccinations

The number of Americans who approve of President Joe Biden has grown steadily since he took office, according to ReutersIpsos polling released on Friday, driven by concrete steps his administration has taken to address the public health and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021