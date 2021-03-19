Left Menu

Innovation, startups can change future of country: Raj Guv

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-03-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 21:14 IST
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday said that innovation and startups have the potential to change the future of the country.

He called upon the youth to be motivated towards innovation, research and entrepreneurship development and asked the technical educational institutions to provide favourable environment and facilities.

Mishra was addressing the inauguration ceremony of 'Global Hackathon-Innovation and Startup' held on Friday.

He said that in the era of increasing competition at the global level, new changes are coming in all fields of technology. He said that the youth need to be encouraged to start new startups.

Mishra said that in the new education policy of the country, emphasis has been laid on providing practical and skill-based vocational education, so that students develop a basic understanding of various subjects, as well as they are well-versed in the subject-matter according to the needs of the industries. PTI AG MR

