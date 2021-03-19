Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-03-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 21:16 IST
COMED-K, Uni-GAUGE tests on June 20 in Karnataka

The entrance examination for COMED-K and Uni-GAUGE for admission to engineering courses will be held on June 20 as a combined test.

The entrance test will be held for admissions to BE or B.Tech courses for colleges affiliated to the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation Trust and Uni-GAUGE member universities, a release said here on Friday.

The exam will be conducted online in over 150 cities across the country, it said, adding this year, COMED-K and Uni-GAUGE member universities expect over 80,000 students to appear for the examination.

The application process would open online from March till May 20.

