COMED-K, Uni-GAUGE tests on June 20 in Karnataka

The entrance examination for COMED-K and Uni-GAUGE for admission to engineering courses will be held on June 20 as a combined test.

The entrance test will be held for admissions to BE or B.Tech courses for colleges affiliated to the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation Trust and Uni-GAUGE member universities, a release said here on Friday.

Advertisement

The exam will be conducted online in over 150 cities across the country, it said, adding this year, COMED-K and Uni-GAUGE member universities expect over 80,000 students to appear for the examination.

The application process would open online from March till May 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)