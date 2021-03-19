Local bodies polls in Goa on Saturday

Polls will be held in Goa on Saturday in six municipal councils,the Corporation of City of Panaji, a zilla panchayat and 22 panchayat wards, officials said.

The six municipal councils are Bicholim, Valpoi, Pernem, Cuncolim, Curchorem and Canacona.

The zilla panchayat bypolls will take place in Navelim, they added.

''CCP has the highest number of candidates at 95. A total of 48 candidates are in fray from Curchorem, 37 in Pernem, 31 at Canacona and 23 at Valpoi,'' an official said.

