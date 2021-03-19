Left Menu

Raj Assembly passes 2 bills, House adjourned sine die

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-03-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 22:54 IST
Raj Assembly passes 2 bills, House adjourned sine die

The Rajasthan Assembly passed two bills by voice vote on Friday, following which the budget session concluded and the House was adjourned sine die.

Replying to the debate on the Rajasthan Municipalities (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal said the government had re-determined the number of seats in municipalities.

The seats in each municipality has been considerably increased on the basis of the 2011 Census.

There has been widespread demand by the various public representatives and organisations to increase the number of seats of nominated persons also.

Upon consideration, Dhariwal said, the state government decided to increase the number of persons, who have special knowledge or experience in municipal administration, to be nominated in the municipality.

Replying to a debate on the Rajasthan Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Dhariwal said several instances were seen where many an allottee changes the purposes of land, violating the terms and conditions on which allotment was made or lease was executed.

It was also found that sometime lease is obtained by misrepresentation of facts or on the basis of false documents, he said, adding that this tendency defeat the very purpose for which allotment was made.

Therefore, a provision regarding revocation of allotment and cancellation of lease deed is the need of the hour so that the land allotted was not being misused for other purposes and beneficiaries learn to abide by terms and conditions on which the land is allotted to them.

The House vociferously rejected the proposal to publicise the two bills for seeking public opinion and passed it by voice vote, following which the House was adjourned sine die. PTI AG HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Lenovo announces gaming collaboration with Stadia Pro; to offer three months of free access

Here's how to enable Live Caption in Google Chrome from desktop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

First night flight takes off from Srinagar airport

The first ever night flight took off for Delhi from the Srinagar international Airport on Friday, officials said.The first night flight from Srinagar was operated by GoAir and it took off from the airport at 7.15 pm for New Delhi, they adde...

I would take the AstraZeneca vaccine, Germany's Merkel says

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday she would take AstraZenecas COVID-19 shot.I would get vaccinated with AstraZeneca, Merkel told a news conference after a meeting with state leaders.Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Esc...

Brazilians think COVID-19 outbreak out of control, most fear infection -poll

Almost eight out of 10 Brazilians think the COVID-19 pandemic is out of control in their country and more than half are very afraid they will get infected with coronavirus, a new Datafolha poll said on Friday. Those concerns come as Preside...

Germany targets doctors, border states in vaccination drive

Germany will supply general practitioners with vaccines and deliver additional doses to regions on the Czech and French borders as it seeks to get its campaign back on track following a three-day pause in using the AstraZeneca shot. The mot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021