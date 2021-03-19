Left Menu

Schools in Pondy to be shut from March 22 till May 31

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 20-03-2021 00:23 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 23:28 IST
Schools in Pondy to be shut from March 22 till May 31
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The territorial administration has ordered closure of all schools for classes I to VIII from March 22 till May 31.

The holiday is applicable to all schools adopting either the state board or CBSE or ICSE pattern of curriculum.

The step has been taken in view of the sudden spike in number of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory, a press release from Director of School Education P T Rudra Goud said here on Friday.

The closure has also been decided in response to the suggestion the high-level vaccine committee had given for closure of institutions at its meeting on March 18, Goud said.

The committee headed by Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundarajan reviewed the pandemic situation in Puducherry and ordered closure of the schools, he said.

Classes for IX, X and XII would, however, be conducted for five days (Monday to Friday) a week, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Lenovo announces gaming collaboration with Stadia Pro; to offer three months of free access

Here's how to enable Live Caption in Google Chrome from desktop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

First night flight takes off from Srinagar airport

The first ever night flight took off for Delhi from the Srinagar international Airport on Friday, officials said.The first night flight from Srinagar was operated by GoAir and it took off from the airport at 7.15 pm for New Delhi, they adde...

I would take the AstraZeneca vaccine, Germany's Merkel says

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday she would take AstraZenecas COVID-19 shot.I would get vaccinated with AstraZeneca, Merkel told a news conference after a meeting with state leaders.Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Esc...

Brazilians think COVID-19 outbreak out of control, most fear infection -poll

Almost eight out of 10 Brazilians think the COVID-19 pandemic is out of control in their country and more than half are very afraid they will get infected with coronavirus, a new Datafolha poll said on Friday. Those concerns come as Preside...

Germany targets doctors, border states in vaccination drive

Germany will supply general practitioners with vaccines and deliver additional doses to regions on the Czech and French borders as it seeks to get its campaign back on track following a three-day pause in using the AstraZeneca shot. The mot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021