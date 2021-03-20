U.S. VP Harris says Asian Americans have been attacked and scapegoated

U.S. VP Harris says Asian Americans have been attacked and scapegoatedReuters | Atlanta | Updated: 20-03-2021 03:37 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 03:37 IST
Kamala Harris, the first U.S. Vice President of Asian American descent, said on Friday that Asian Americans have been attacked and scapegoated, in the wake of a deadly shooting rampage in Georgia that left eight people dead including six women of Asian descent.
Speaking at an event at Emory University, Harris said she would speak out against violence, hate crimes and discrimination. (Writing by Alexandra Alper Editing by Chris Reese Editing by Chris Reese)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
