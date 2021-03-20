Musk says would be good for U.S., China to increase mutual trust

Musk says would be good for U.S., China to increase mutual trustReuters | Beijing | Updated: 20-03-2021 09:21 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 09:21 IST
Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk said on Saturday it would be good for the United States and China to have more trust in each other.
Musk was holding an discussion panel with Xue Qikun, a Chinese scientist specialising in quantum physics who is now head of Southern University of Scientist and Technology. They were participating in the China Development Forum, a high-level business gathering is hosted by a foundation under the State Council.
