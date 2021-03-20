IIM-S launches MBA degree programme for working professionals

The Indian Institute of Management, Sambalpur has launched a two-year executive MBA degree programme for working professionals.

The course intends to meet the needs of working executives, who would like to pursue management education without hampering their professional and personal commitments, IIM-S said.

Classes will be scheduled on weekends and weekday evenings.

Online application for admission will be open from March 19 to May 31, it said.

''The program will benefit those having strong entrepreneurial mindset and leverage upon various government of India initiatives like Make in India and Start-up India,'' Director Mahadeo Jaiswal said.

The curriculum includes contemporary topics such as fintech, crypto currency, e-commerce, digital marketing and big data analytics.

