IIM-S launches MBA degree programme for working professionals

IIM-S launches MBA degree programme for working professionalsPTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 20-03-2021 10:32 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 10:32 IST
The Indian Institute of Management, Sambalpur has launched a two-year executive MBA degree programme for working professionals.
The course intends to meet the needs of working executives, who would like to pursue management education without hampering their professional and personal commitments, IIM-S said.
Classes will be scheduled on weekends and weekday evenings.
Online application for admission will be open from March 19 to May 31, it said.
''The program will benefit those having strong entrepreneurial mindset and leverage upon various government of India initiatives like Make in India and Start-up India,'' Director Mahadeo Jaiswal said.
The curriculum includes contemporary topics such as fintech, crypto currency, e-commerce, digital marketing and big data analytics.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Covid-19 accelerates shift towards digitalisation: Infosys-Milken report
Centre's regulations don't have provisions to take action against digital platforms: SC
Govt will consider appropriate steps; any regulation on digital platforms will be placed before court: Solicitor General to SC.
My Healthytude - Digital Healthinfo Platform, An initiative of Alniche to Spread the Message of a Healthy Lifestyle
Mahindra Finance appoints Amit Raje as CEO for digital business