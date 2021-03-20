Man detained in rape case
A 24-year-old man has been detained in connection with the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl here, police said on Saturday. Bharua Sumerpur SHO Virendra Pratap Singh on Saturday said the incident took place on Friday evening. A case was registered on Saturday evening after which the accused was taken into custody and he is being interrogated. The girl has been sent for a medical examination, police said.
