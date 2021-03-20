Policymakers should accord importance to psychology of happiness: VP Naidu

On International Day of Happiness, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday asked people to shun negative emotions and said policymakers should accord importance to the psychology of happiness.

March 20 is celebrated as International Day of Happiness. It is a UN designated day dedicated to the importance of happiness in people's life.

''On this day, I call upon the policymakers to accord importance to the psychology of happiness, and schools to inculcate 'happiness curriculum', as it plays an important role in boosting self-confidence and mindfulness in a child and helps instil a positive outlook from a young age,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

Having a positive attitude, spiritual outlook, healthy lifestyle and helpful nature can lead us to a happy life, he said.

